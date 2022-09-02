Ted Baker Board Urges Investors To Accept £211M Takeover

By Irene Madongo (September 2, 2022, 8:29 PM BST) -- British fashion brand Ted Baker PLC on Friday published the details of its proposed takeover by U.S.-based Authentic Brands Group, including key upcoming meetings, amid renewed calls for shareholders to back the transaction. The acquisition is set to take place using a court-approved scheme of arrangement. According to the scheme document, the acquisition values Ted Baker's share capital at approximately £211 million ($244 million). In the document published on Friday, the company's interim chair, Helena Feltham, said the board "unanimously recommends that Ted Baker shareholders vote or procure votes in favor of the scheme at the court meeting and the resolutions...

