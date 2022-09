Air Liquide Sells Russian Biz For €404M As Sanctions Hit

Law360, London (September 2, 2022, 2:06 PM BST) -- French natural gas supplier Air Liquide SA said on Friday that it is ending its operations in Russia by selling the business to local management for €404 million ($404 million), as Western sanctions imposed after the invasion of Ukraine continue to bite.The multinational, which supplies industrial gases and services to a range of industries, cited "the geopolitical context" for its decision to pull out of Russia in a statement released on Friday. "This divestment project to local managers aims to allow an orderly, sustainable and responsible transfer of its activities in Russia," Air Liquide said.Counsel details for the deal were not immediately available on Friday.Air Liquide's Russian operations employed about 720 people, but the arm of the business accounted for less than 1% of the company's turnover. The process to end Air Liquide's involvement in the country started on Thursday and is subject to Russian regulatory approval.Shares in Air Liquide, which is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange, were trading at €122.38 at lunchtime on Friday, down 0.92% from Thursday's closing price of €123.56.Air Liquide announcedhalf-yearly profits for 2022 of €1.3 billion in July, an increase of 5.3% compared with the corresponding period of 2021. The company noted that this was achieved despite taking a hit on its Russian assets.Theandhave imposed aggressive sanctions on Vladimir Putin's regime after his country invaded Ukraine in February. The sanctions have focused mainly on the gas and oil industries, which play a central role in propping up the Russian economy.Although the U.S. does not import any gas from Russia, the EU relied on the country for 45% of its natural gas needs in 2021, according to the International Energy Agency, which provides policy recommendations and analysis on the global energy sector.And sanctions extend beyond attempts by Western countries to wean themselves off Russian energy resources.Gold mining company Petropavlovsk, which is based in London, agreed in August toto rival UMMC-Invest for $600 million.And the U.S. Department of Commerce announced this week that individuals looking to export, reexport and transferto Russia must obtain a license to do so.Air Liquide did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.--Additional reporting by Alex Lawson, Najiyya Budaly and Alyssa Aquino. Editing by Joe Millis.

