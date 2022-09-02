New Wave Picks Up UK Clothing, Accessories Biz For £33M

By Dawood Fakhir (September 2, 2022, 1:06 PM BST) -- New Wave Group AB said on Friday that it has bought clothing and accessories company BTC Activewear Ltd. for £33 million ($38 million) as the Swedish brand designer and developer looks to strengthen distribution in the U.K. New Wave, which is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange, will acquire all BTC's shares on a debt-free, cash-only basis. Torsten Jansson, founder and chief executive of the fashion giant, said the deal would give his business "a very attractive and well-run company." BTC will bring "invaluable industry knowledge that will benefit all New Wave Group companies." "Through this acquisition, we establish New...

