Reed Smith's Ex-Athens Chief Faces Action Over Expenses

By Ashish Sareen (September 2, 2022, 3:40 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority has said that it has referred the former managing partner of Reed Smith LLP's Athens office to a disciplinary tribunal over allegations that he billed the firm's clients for personal expenses and then sought to cover it up. The watchdog for solicitors and law firms in England and Wales said on Thursday that it has referred George Constantine Panagopoulos for prosecution before the Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal in February. The SRA added that it believes there is a case for the attorney to answer over how he billed and logged personal expenses when he was a partner at Reed...

