Pension Schemes Lose Challenge To Gov't Inflation Change

By Martin Croucher (September 2, 2022, 2:49 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s pension sector faces losses of tens of billions of pounds after the High Court rejected a legal challenge against the government's decision to change a measure of inflation, trustees of three major workplace plans have said. The BT Pension Scheme, Marks and Spencer Pension Scheme and Ford Pension Scheme said in a joint statement that the court's decision, published late Thursday, to allow the government to go ahead with a change to the index it uses to assess inflation will leave millions of Britons worse off in retirement. The three schemes, which are among the U.K.'s largest retirement saving...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS