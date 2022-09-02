CMA Looks To Block Pharma Bosses After £35M Antitrust Fine

By Dawood Fakhir (September 2, 2022, 6:11 PM BST) -- Britain's competition regulator said on Friday that it will seek to disqualify the bosses of several pharmaceutical companies for allegedly colluding over the supply of a prescription anti-nausea medication and then raising its price by 700%. The Competition and Markets Authority said it will go to the High Court seeking competition disqualification orders against seven directors of four companies. They are Alliance Pharma PLC, Advanz Pharma Corp., Lexon (UK) Ltd. and Medreich PLC. The move comes after the CMA fined the companies £35 million ($40 million) in February for colluding to hike prices of the drugs. The chief executive of Alliance...

