RBS PPI Cutoff Challenge Heads To UK's Highest Court

By Richard Crump (September 2, 2022, 4:02 PM BST) -- The highest court in Britain has decided to hear an appeal against the legal time limit for lodging claims over wrongly sold payment protection insurance against credit card providers in a case that has wide implications for thousands of claims passing through the courts. The U.K. Supreme Court said on Thursday that two customers of Royal Bank of Scotland can challenge a Court of Appeal ruling that their PPI claims are statute-barred because they were brought more than six years after the end of the insurance policy in their credit card agreement. Karen Smith and Derek Burrell claim their relationship with...

