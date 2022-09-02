UK Top Court To Weigh Loan VAT Issue

By David Hansen (September 2, 2022, 4:46 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court agreed to hear the appeal of a ruling that administration services, such as processing payments on bank loans, are not exempt from value-added taxes. The court will review the ruling from the Court of Appeal, which held that services provided by Target Group Ltd. to process mortgages and loans made by a bank are not exempt from VAT, according to the list of accepted cases released Thursday. The appeals court found that the services do not control the legal and financial changes that are characteristic of transferring money, but merely transmit payment instructions between borrowers and banks....

