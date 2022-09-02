UK Top Court To Consider Foreign Asset Transfer Dispute

By Dylan Moroses (September 2, 2022, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The U.K. Supreme Court will consider whether a tax on assets transferred overseas should apply to a family's former remote gambling business that it sold to a Gibraltar affiliate, according to a list of accepted cases. The Supreme Court agreed to hear a pair of appeals raised by three members of the Fisher family, who formerly owned the gambling platform Stan James, according to the list published Thursday. The Fishers — Stephen and his wife, Anne, along with their son Peter — transferred their ownership outside the U.K., prompting tax assessments by HM Revenue & Customs, according to prior court documents....

