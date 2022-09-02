UK Top Court To Hear Appeal In £33.5M Cocoa Insurance Spat

By Alex Baldwin (September 2, 2022, 8:37 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s highest court has agreed to hear the bulk of an appeal from two underwriters seeking to force a broker to cover their share of a £33.5 million ($38.5 million) insurance payout in a sprawling dispute over liability arising from the collapse of two major cocoa suppliers. The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday that it will consider the appeal from Ark Syndicate Management and Advent Capital, but the justices refused to hear a challenge to the costs awarded in the case. Ark and Advent had refused to pay £3.3 million — their share of the larger payout — to ABN Amro Bank, arguing...

