Can AI Be A Patent Inventor? UK Justices To Weigh In

By Alex Baldwin (September 2, 2022, 5:27 PM BST) -- Britain's highest court will hear a researcher's high-profile attempt to get an artificial intelligence listed as an inventor on a patent application as he pursues his global IP litigation campaign. The U.K. Supreme Court will consider whether an artificial intelligence can be listed as an inventor after a lower court ruled that only a person could be classified as such under the Patents Act 1977. (iStock.com/Jenar) The U.K. Supreme Court said Thursday that it will consider the case after the Court of Appeal ruled in September 2021 that only a person could be classified as an inventor under the Patents Act 1977....

