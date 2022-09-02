Justices To Weigh Criminal Liability For Insolvency Pros

By Joel Poultney (September 2, 2022, 7:58 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s Supreme Court will weigh whether insolvency administrators can be on the hook for crimes committed by the company they're overseeing, taking an appeal from a practitioner charged with failing to tell the government about employee redundancies. The top U.K. court said Thursday it would hear the challenge brought by Robert Stephen Palmer over a ruling that he must face criminal charges for failing to notify the government of a proposed collective redundancy at the subsidiary of retail chain Sports Direct under the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992. Palmer told the High Court in October that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS