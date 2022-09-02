Texas Jury Awards Baylor Med School $48M In A COVID First

By Ben Zigterman (September 2, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury reached a $48 million verdict in favor of the Baylor College of Medicine in its COVID-19 coverage suit against several Lloyd's of London syndicates, thus becoming the first jury to side with a policyholder in a pandemic-era business interruption suit. The verdict was reached Wednesday after a three-day trial, according to court records. Baylor College of Medicine won a $48 million verdict in its pandemic coverage case against Lloyd's of London, becoming the first insured to win a jury trial in a COVID-19 business interruption suit. (Photo by Craig Hartley/Bloomberg via Getty Images) "We were extremely happy that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS