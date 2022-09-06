How Cos. Can Improve Web Compliance After 1st CCPA Fine

By Sam Castic (September 6, 2022, 1:31 PM EDT) -- Last week, the California Attorney General's Office announced a settlement with beauty retailer Sephora Inc. for $1.2 million — the attorney general's first monetary penalty for California Consumer Privacy Act violations.[1] The Superior Court of the State of California, County of San Francisco, entered the final judgment on Aug. 24 in People v. Sephora USA Inc., which resulted from a settlement between the parties. As part of the settlement, Sephora also agreed to a two-year consent decree with ongoing monitoring and reporting obligations.[2] This enforcement action confirms the AG's interpretation that: The CCPA requires specific CCPA-mandated contractual terms with each cookie, pixel...

