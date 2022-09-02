Crypto Mining CEO Asks 11th Circ. To Lift SEC Asset Freeze

By Ivan Moreno (September 2, 2022, 4:39 PM EDT) -- A Brazilian crypto mining promoter accused of fleecing investors out of $62 million in a yearslong scheme has urged the Eleventh Circuit to vacate an order that froze his assets, arguing that the lower court that granted the government's request lacks personal jurisdiction over him because he has not received a summons or complaint. Luis Capuci Jr. argued in the filing Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court and appeals courts have held that to have personal jurisdiction over a defendant, "the prerequisite of service of process must first be satisfied." "In the context of the preliminary injunction, the Supreme Court and...

