P&C Profits Down 17% In 1st Half Of Year, AM Best Reports

By Ben Zigterman (September 6, 2022, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Net income for U.S. property and casualty insurers dropped from $38.1 billion in the first six months of last year to $31.4 billion in the first half of this year, a 17.7% drop, according to a new report from AM Best. The insurers also recorded $6.3 billion in net underwriting losses in the first half of 2022, down $11.4 billion from the $5.1 billion net underwriting gain recorded in the first six months of last year, according to the report released Friday. The report, which looked at statements from companies representing 99% of the industry's net premiums written, pinned the net...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS