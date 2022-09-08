What Ore. Employers Can Do Ahead Of Paid Leave Law

By Florence Mao (September 8, 2022, 4:23 PM EDT) -- Oregon's Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, also known as Paid Leave Oregon, or PLO, goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, but employers should start preparing for and understanding the new law now. Employers with more than 25 employees anywhere in the world, who have at least one employee in Oregon — including remote employees — must comply with this law's requirements. PLO is a state-run wage replacement program meant to compensate employees who need to take time off work to care for and bond with a child following the child's birth or adoption, to recover from a serious health...

