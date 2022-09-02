Dykema Shouldn't Escape Age Bias Suit, Ex-Secretary Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 2, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC shouldn't be allowed to skirt a discrimination suit from a former legal secretary who claims the firm harassed her and fired her based on her age, she argued in a court filing Thursday, disputing the firm's characterization of her work. Responding to the national law firm's motion for summary judgment claiming that she was fired for performance issues not because of bias, Kathleen Liebau said that her positive performance reviews tell a different story. She said that in a 2015 performance review her work product was described as "excellent" and even in April 2019, four months before Liebau...

