Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Dykema Shouldn't Escape Age Bias Suit, Ex-Secretary Says

By Rachel Rippetoe (September 2, 2022, 4:19 PM EDT) -- Dykema Gossett PLLC shouldn't be allowed to skirt a discrimination suit from a former legal secretary who claims the firm harassed her and fired her based on her age, she argued in a court filing Thursday, disputing the firm's characterization of her work.

Responding to the national law firm's motion for summary judgment claiming that she was fired for performance issues not because of bias, Kathleen Liebau said that her positive performance reviews tell a different story.

She said that in a 2015 performance review her work product was described as "excellent" and even in April 2019, four months before Liebau...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!