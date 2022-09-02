Cannabis Bill Roundup: Calif. Lawmakers OK Raft Of Bills

By Sam Reisman (September 2, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- California lawmakers in the past week approved more than a dozen bills reforming various aspects of the Golden State's cannabis policies, touching on employee protections, interstate commerce and criminal justice reform. Here is a rundown on the bills that have been sent to Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk. A.B. 2188, backed by Democratic state Representative Bill Quirk, would make it illegal for employers to take adverse actions against a person based on their off-the-job cannabis use. The final version of the bill was approved by the state Senate on Aug. 29 on a 28-11 vote and by the Assembly the following...

