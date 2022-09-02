Texas Justices Won't Review Doctor's Age Bias Suit

By Abby Wargo (September 2, 2022, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court declined Friday to revive a former University of Texas hospital anesthesiologist's age discrimination claims almost a year after an appellate court ruled the hospital was immune from the claims as a government entity and had an explanation for his firing. The state high court denied John McNeely's December 2021 petition to review his suit against University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston but declined to write an opinion explaining the decision. In October, a Texas appeals court had overturned a lower court's decision in favor of the doctor, ruling instead the hospital had adequately argued it...

