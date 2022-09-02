Musk Ally's Twitter Subpoena Protest Flushed In Del.

By Jeff Montgomery (September 2, 2022, 3:59 PM EDT) -- A Delaware Chancery Court chancellor rejected on Friday Elon Musk ally David Sacks' bid to quash Twitter's cross-country subpoena for details on Sacks' potential investment in Musk's $44 billion offer to buy the social media giant, noting in part his "unusual" responses to an earlier subpoena in California. Chancellor Kathaleen St. Jude McCormick said in her letter decision that compliance with the California case would resolve the Delaware action as well. The chancellor also observed that Sacks' derisive public responses to the California demand — including a middle-finger tweet and video of a man urinating on a subpoena — left the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS