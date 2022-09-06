Pa. Parents Denied Atty Fees In School Mask Challenge

By P.J. D'Annunzio (September 6, 2022, 2:00 PM EDT) -- Parents who sued a Pennsylvania school district claiming its mask-optional policy endangered children with disabilities lost in their bid for attorney fees, with a federal judge ruling that since the issue was rendered moot, they weren't entitled to payment. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone held in an order Friday that although the parents' issue with Perkiomen Valley School District's masking policy was resolved when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eventually relaxed masking requirements, the parents weren't technically successful on the merits of their claim — a prerequisite for an award of attorney fees. The parents had argued that Judge...

