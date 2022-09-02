SEC Strikes $850K Deal With Calif. VC Firm Over Excess Fees

By Al Barbarino (September 2, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday struck a roughly $850,000 settlement with a California-based venture capital fund adviser that allegedly charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in excess management fees on two venture capital funds. Energy Innovation Capital Management LLC has returned more than $678,600 plus interest to the funds and their limited partners, and has agreed to settle the SEC's claims by paying an additional $175,000 penalty. The firm's limited partnership agreements, or LPAs, for the two venture capital funds allowed it to charge management fees during certain time periods, according to the SEC. But between Jan. 16,...

