Broker Loses Bid To Toss SEC Suit Citing Bahamian Law

By Ivan Moreno (September 2, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge Friday denied a Bahamian broker-dealer's bid to dismiss his company from a civil case alleging he skirted U.S. day trading regulations, saying he has no standing to make the request because the business already defaulted in court. U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom was responding to a filing from Guy Gentile earlier Friday that argued that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's failure to follow his country's laws meant the courts there wouldn't recognize any judgment against the company at the center of the SEC's suit, SureTrader. "Gentile does not argue that the Court lacks subject matter jurisdiction...

