Buchalter Hires 3 BB&K Attys to Launch Franchise Law Group

By James Mills (September 6, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Buchalter PC is expanding its services by launching a new franchise law industry group and has brought in three Best Best & Krieger LLP labor and employment attorneys to start it. Thomas M. O'Connell, who has spent the past eight years at BB&K, will chair the new Buchalter franchise law group, joining as a shareholder in the San Diego office, the firm announced last week. Additionally, Jennifer Misetich, who spent the past year at BB&K, joins the group as a shareholder in the Los Angeles office, and Natalie Bryans, who also spent the past year at BB&K, joins as an associate...

