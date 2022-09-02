Ohio Clinics Shift Gears In Abortion Ban Challenge

By Eric Heisig (September 2, 2022, 9:06 PM EDT) -- Abortion clinics seeking to block an Ohio law effectively banning the procedure after six weeks filed their claims in state court Friday, saying a pressing issue means they can no longer wait for the Ohio Supreme Court to decide whether to take up the matter. The clinics changed course because a clinic near Dayton is set to close in less than two weeks absent court intervention to allow abortions after that cutoff, they said in court documents filed in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court. Women's Med Center, which owns the clinic, also has a location set to close in Indiana, which...

