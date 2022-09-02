FTC Appealing Judge's Ruling On Illumina's $8B Grail Deal

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (September 2, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission said Friday it is appealing an administrative law judge's rejection of its challenge to Illumina's $8 billion reacquisition of cancer testing outfit Grail Inc. Illumina announced on Thursday that FTC Chief Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell had ruled in its favor, leaving the commission with the option to appeal its loss to the five-member commission itself, which voted unanimously to authorize the challenge in March 2021. The FTC filed a notice Friday that it will appeal the ruling to the agency's five commissioners. The commission had argued that reuniting Illumina with a firm it spun off...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS