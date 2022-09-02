GOP Asks To Bar Pa. Counties From Letting Voters Fix Ballots

By Matthew Santoni (September 2, 2022, 8:12 PM EDT) -- State and national Republican groups have filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court seeking to stop counties in the Keystone State from letting voters "cure" defective absentee and mail-in ballots, arguing state election law only lets the Legislature set up such procedures. In a petition filed in the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania, the Republican National Committee, the National Republican Congressional and Senatorial committees, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania and some dozen voters sought to bar counties from implementing "notice and cure" procedures for ballots missing crucial information, such as a voter's signature on the outer envelope or an inner secrecy envelope,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS