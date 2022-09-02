Long Delayed NJ High Court Nomination Set To Move Forward

By Emma Cueto (September 2, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- The nomination process for a new member of the New Jersey Supreme Court will be able to move forward after the state senator who placed a hold on the nomination for over a year agreed to sign off Friday. Republican Sen. Holly Schepisi from Bergen County, New Jersey, confirmed to Law360 that she has agreed to release her hold on the nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter. Gov. Phil Murphy will also nominate Superior Court Judge Douglas M. Fasciale, who is currently acting as a temporary stand-in for a vacancy on the court, to take a seat there officially. "The governor and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS