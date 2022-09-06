Travelers Fends Off Construction Co.'s Theft Coverage Suit

By Josh Liberatore (September 6, 2022, 2:06 PM EDT) -- A construction company that claimed it was cheated out of close to $1 million by its former president lost its bid for coverage from a Travelers unit, with a Virginia federal judge finding that a crime policy didn't cover the forgery or theft of a construction contract. U.S. District Judge Roderick C. Young said in an opinion Aug. 30 that Heartland Construction can't seek coverage under the employee theft section of its policy with Travelers Casualty & Surety Co. of America. The Virginia-based company alleged that its former president, Matt Hemmis, conned it out of around $861,000 by altering a contract it...

