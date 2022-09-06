Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Bernstein Litowitz To Lead Suit Over Musk's Stake In Twitter

By Dorothy Atkins (September 6, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP has been appointed lead counsel in a proposed New York securities class action accusing Tesla CEO Elon Musk of covertly buying more than 5% of Twitter's stock to save himself more than $143 million before announcing his intent to buy the platform.

In a 14-page order Friday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel Gorenstein appointed the New York-based law firm as lead counsel and also named the Oklahoma Firefighters Pension and Retirement System as lead plaintiff, rejecting a lead plaintiff request by Amalgamated Bank, which manages multiple large cap index funds.

The ruling is the latest chapter...

