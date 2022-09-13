Insurer Wants Class Decertified In Fla. Medicare Recovery Suit

By Nathan Hale (September 13, 2022, 9:01 PM EDT) -- IDS Property Casualty Insurance Co. urged Florida's Third District on Tuesday to reverse class certification for a second time in litigation brought by the assignee of a defunct Medicare Advantage organization over the auto insurer's reimbursement practices, saying the plaintiffs had failed to fix flaws in the case cited in the appeals court's previous ruling. During oral arguments before the court in Miami-Dade County, IDS counsel Raoul G. Cantero of White & Case LLP argued that MSPA Claims 1 LLC, which originally filed the complaint, still lacks standing as does a prior assignee, the related entity La Ley Recovery Systems Inc.,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS