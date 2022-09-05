SFO Chief Calls For Reform Of UK Criminal Disclosure Regime

By Richard Crump (September 5, 2022, 6:53 AM EDT) -- The head of the Serious Fraud Office called on Monday for an overhaul of the U.K.'s disclosure regime in the wake of two reviews that criticized the agency for mishandling evidence which torpedoed a pair of high-profile cases. The head of the Serious Fraud Office has said the existing criminal disclosure framework requires prosecutors to review millions of documents, creating "a deep risk of human error." (SFO) Lisa Osofsky said the existing disclosure framework was designed before the advent of mass digital data and requires prosecutors to review millions of case documents, which "runs a deep risk of human error."...

