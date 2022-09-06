Allianz Unit Sues Australian Pet Insurer Over License Fees

By Silvia Martelli (September 6, 2022, 1:58 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Allianz Insurance has sued an Australian pet insurance provider in an attempt to recover AU$1.1 million ($750,000) in allegedly outstanding fees for a license for the U.K. company's trademark. Pet Plan Ltd., the Allianz subsidiary that provides pet insurance in Britain, said the Australian insurer has been missing yearly payments for using its protected name Pet Plan. The claim was filed at the High Court on July 28 and has now been made public. The Allianz subsidiary says that Petplan Australasia PTY Ltd. has not paid the fees for 2018 through 2021. The U.K. business licensed its trademark...

