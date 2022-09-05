Vocational Training Biz Allowed To Resume Gov't Contract

By Silvia Martelli (September 5, 2022, 5:07 PM BST) -- The U.K. government has agreed to lift its suspension of an apprenticeship program if the vocational training provider agrees to make improvements while the company goes ahead with its challenge to a report saying its services were "inadequate." Judge Heather Williams signed off a deal in a High Court order on Thursday to resolve a bid by Quest Vocational Training Ltd for an interim injunction against the Department for Education for allegedly "acting unreasonably" when ending an apprenticeship program, which was due to run to 2023. The ministry was acting through its Education and Skills Funding Agency. The order says that Quest has...

