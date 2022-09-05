CMA Eyes Probe Of SocGen Leasing Unit's €5B Deal For Rival

By Tom Fish (September 5, 2022, 4:12 PM BST) -- Britain's antitrust regulator said on Monday that it is weighing whether to open an investigation into the almost-€5 billion ($5 billion) buyout by French auto-fleet leasing specialist ALD Automotive SA of a Dutch rival, in a deal advised by Macfarlanes LLP. The Competition and Markets Authority has asked for responses from the public on whether the deal to buy LeasePlan Corp. BV breaches the Enterprise Act 2002. It added that, if the deal does breach the act, it will look into whether this might lead to "a substantial lessening of competition" in the U.K. car leasing sector. The watchdog set a Sept. 19 deadline for comments...

