Law Firm Fined For Conflict Of Interest Failings

By Ashish Sareen (September 5, 2022, 7:15 PM BST) -- The Solicitors Regulation Authority has fined a law firm in England £2,000 ($2,300) for failing to identify a conflict of interest arising from the administration of an estate and for overseeing the transfer of property that left beneficiaries empty-handed. The SRA said Monday that it has fined the Owen Kenny Partnership Ltd. £2,000 on Aug. 1 because the firm, based in Chichester on the south coast, had failed to identify a conflict of interest arising from a personal representative claiming a right over property that belonged to the beneficiaries of the estate of an individual who is no longer alive. Owen Kenny,...

