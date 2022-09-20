White & Case Lands Debt Finance Atty From HSF In Madrid

By Ashish Sareen (September 20, 2022, 12:57 PM BST) -- White & Case LLP has hired a debt finance specialist to bolster its growing corporate practice in Madrid as it gears up for increased demand from Spanish and other European clients for advice on transactions, including mergers and acquisitions....

