Truss Named New British PM Amid Promises Of Deregulation

By Martin Croucher (September 5, 2022, 2:26 PM BST) -- Liz Truss has been announced as the U.K.'s new prime minister, a move that promises to have a major knock-on effect for the economy and for the regulation of financial services industries. Liz Truss, pictured leaving Conservative Central Office in London after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday, inherits an economy on the brink of collapse. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Truss, who won 81,326 of votes from Conservative Party members, beat former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who picked up 60,399 votes. She will take over from Boris Johnson, who announced his resignation after an exodus from his Cabinet in July....

