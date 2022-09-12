Hamlins Hit With Negligence Suit Over Lease Contract

By Joel Poultney (September 12, 2022, 2:30 PM BST) -- An events management company has taken Hamlins LLP to court, alleging that the law firm's solicitors acted negligently when they negotiated the terms of a lease contract for a new hospitality venue at a London landmark. London-based Camm & Hooper Ltd. has told the High Court that the West End law firm did not act with the "care and skill expected of a competent solicitor" during negotiations of a lease for a new events space inside the former Battersea Power Station in southwest London. Hamlins failed to give adequate advice while the company was renegotiating the initial lease terms, Camm & Hooper said....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS