Irish Ports Chief Exec Wins Battle Over Bonuses

By Silvia Martelli (September 5, 2022, 6:50 PM BST) -- An Irish court has ruled in favor of the boss of a major port operator in his battle to force the company to pay him €298,000 ($296,000) in performance bonuses even though the government had asked the business not to do so. The High Court of Ireland ruled on Friday that Shannon Foynes Port Co. should have paid bonuses to Pat Keating, its chief executive, concluding that a request by the minister for transport did not prevent the state-owned company from doing so. The minister had asked in correspondence with the company that it should not pay out performance-linked incentives for...

