Barristers Kick Off Open-Ended Strike For Legal Aid Fee Hike

By Tom Fish (September 5, 2022, 5:59 PM BST) -- Barristers in England and Wales started an indefinite strike on Monday as they seek to force the government to offer higher rates for legal aid work amid what the advocates have described as a crisis in the courts system. The Criminal Bar Association, a trade group, is demanding a 25% rise in legal aid fees for representing defendants otherwise unable to afford lawyers and blames low salaries on an exodus from the profession. Barristers are paid a unique fee for each case they work on. For example, they can earn £88 ($101) for bail hearings, while pre-trial hearings can earn them...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS