Judge OKs Mar-a-Lago Special Master, Pauses DOJ Review

By Carolina Bolado (September 5, 2022, 3:03 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge said Monday she will appoint a special master to screen the documents seized by the FBI from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for attorney-client and executive privilege, and she paused prosecutors' review of the documents for criminal investigative purposes. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon ruled as she had indicated that she would in a hearing in West Palm Beach last week, granting the request for a special master to make sure that privileged documents have not made their way into the hands of the prosecutors investigating the former president for obstruction of justice and violations...

