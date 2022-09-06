EU Bans Illumina's $8B Acquisition Of Grail

By Bryan Koenig (September 6, 2022, 1:38 PM BST) -- The European Union's antitrust watchdog on Tuesday banned DNA sequencing giant Illumina's $8 billion acquisition of medical testing company Grail Inc., indicating that it will order the companies to unwind the completed deal to protect competition for new cancer screening tests. Europe's executive vice-president for competition policy has warned that the deal would leave rival test-makers at the mercy of Illumina, a direct competitor. (Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) The European Commission concluded that allowing Illumina to vertically integrate its essential genetic sequencing technology with one of the key players in an "innovation race" to develop new ways to detect cancer...

