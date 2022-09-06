Barristers Strike Over 'Shameful' Criminal Justice System

By Tom Fish (September 6, 2022, 3:42 PM BST) -- Criminal barristers protested outside the U.K.'s highest court on Tuesday at the outset of an indefinite strike, urging new Prime Minister Liz Truss to increase pay for legal aid work while warning Parliament of the risks of failing to fund the system. Kirsty Brimelow QC, chair of the Criminal Bar Association, tells striking barristers outside the U.K. Supreme Court that the profession has become "unsustainable." (Tom Fish | Law360) Kirsty Brimelow QC, the new chair of the Criminal Bar Association, said in a speech outside the Supreme Court in Whitehall that the profession, where junior criminal barristers earn less than the...

