British Trader Fights Extradition To Denmark Over Cum-Ex

By Joanne Faulkner (September 6, 2022, 8:12 PM BST) -- A British trader's lawyers urged a London court Tuesday to refuse to extradite him to Denmark for allegedly defrauding the country's tax authority, arguing a warrant held against him is invalid as it does not adequately describe what he did wrong. Rachel Scott of Three Raymond Buildings said in Westminster Magistrates' Court that a warrant issued by a Danish court against Anthony Patterson is "deficient" and does not meet the requirements of legislation governing cooperation between law enforcers and the judiciary in the U.K. and the European Union. "There are clear question marks over the particulars of the warrant," Scott told...

