Former Citigroup Exec Sues Law Firm Over Expert Fees

By Alex Baldwin (September 13, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- A former Citigroup executive has sued law firm Tollers LLP as he seeks fees for work as an expert witness in claims against Royal Bank of Scotland and KPMG. Christopher Roberts has told the High Court that he and his partner should have been paid £143,000 ($165,000) from litigation funding provided by Augusta Ventures to help an insolvent retailer of baby products pursue its claims, accusing the company's solicitors at Tollers of refusing to honor the payment. Roberts said that Tollers denied it had to make the payment because of what his lawsuit describes as a "non-existent" agreement stating that the...

