Lottery Operator Pulls Challenge Over Lost License

By Silvia Martelli (September 6, 2022, 4:03 PM BST) -- Britain's gambling regulator said that the current operator of the national lottery will drop its challenge to its decision to hand over the license to a European gaming company after 28 years, although another challenge to the decision remains. The Gambling Commission said Monday that Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd. has told it that it intends to withdraw an appeal over its decision to award the fourth national lottery license to European gaming and lottery company Allwyn Entertainment Ltd. Camelot will only pursue its claim in damages, according to the statement — although its bid to keep the new contract on hold...

