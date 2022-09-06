Exchange Co. Wants Nasdaq Trade Secrets Suit Tossed

By Adam Lidgett (September 6, 2022, 8:36 PM EDT) -- A securities exchange holding company says that a New Jersey federal judge should toss the remaining trade secrets allegations in a suit from Nasdaq Inc., saying the claims should face the same fate as now abandoned patent allegations in the case. Miami International Holdings Inc. and other related entities moved on Friday to dismiss the case, noting that Nasdaq already voluntarily let go of various claims that the so-called MIAX defendants infringed various Nasdaq patents. Nasdaq dropped those claims after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board invalidated multiple claims across those patents, according to court documents. "Nasdaq's trade secret misappropriation claims...

