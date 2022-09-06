Hogan Lovells Reveals Retention Rate As Talent War Rages

By Marialuisa Taddia (September 6, 2022, 8:37 PM BST) -- Hogan Lovells said on Tuesday that it expects to keep more than 80% of its trainees in the fall, as law firms continue their battle to retain talent amid continuing growth in junior lawyers' pay in London. The Anglo-American law firm said that of 23 qualifiers it would have a retention rate of 83%. Hogan Lovells said that it had made 20 offers to 22 trainees who had applied to stay on at the firm at the end of their two-year training period, resulting in 19 acceptances. All are permanent positions. From the latest group of associates, nine will join litigation,...

